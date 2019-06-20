MPAs meet Chief Minister Mahmood Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DIR LOWER (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) : Provincial Assembly Members from Dir Lower District called on Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and discussed with him matters to providing of funds for tourism, sports , clean drinking water , health and education sectors for the district which remained neglected and backward viz a viz development.

All the four MPAs of the district met the Chief Minister here at his office on Thursday.

Mahmood Khan assured to provide sufficient funds to each constituency of the district for execution of uplift projects in health, education and irrigation sectors to be allocated under umbrella schemes.

The Chief Minister agreed to conduct a detailed visit of the district in the month of July 2019.