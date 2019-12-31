UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MPAs Meet Chief Minister Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 08:23 PM

MPAs meet Chief Minister Punjab

Members Provincial Assembly on Tuesday met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in his office here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Members Provincial Assembly on Tuesday met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in his office here on Tuesday.

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat was also present during the meeting. The MPAs expressed their complete confidence over the leadership of the chief minister and said they were firmly standing with him.

The PA had made record legislation in a short span of time, he said, adding the government was committed to serving the masses.

The MPAs who called on chief minister included Ghazanfer Abbas, Muhammad Amir Anayyat Shahani, Muhammad Ahsan Jahangir, Sahibzada Ghazain Abbasi, Taimoor Ali Lali, Kh. M. Dawood Sulemani, Ghazanfar Abbas Shah, Sardar M. Mohuuddin Khan Khosa, Sardar Shahabuddin Khan and M. Ijaz Hussain.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Provincial Assembly Law Minister Government Usman Buzdar Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

Masood khan praises balochistan’s support for ka ..

4 minutes ago

Dense fog likely to prevail in Punjab

2 minutes ago

Morales Slams Expulsion of Mexican, Spanish Diplom ..

2 minutes ago

SHC stops Air Marshal Arshad Malik from performing ..

6 minutes ago

Lahore police arrested 46,157 criminals in 2019

5 minutes ago

Riaz Khan appointed acting CEO Distt Education Aut ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.