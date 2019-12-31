MPAs meet Chief Minister Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Members Provincial Assembly on Tuesday met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in his office here on Tuesday

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat was also present during the meeting. The MPAs expressed their complete confidence over the leadership of the chief minister and said they were firmly standing with him.

The PA had made record legislation in a short span of time, he said, adding the government was committed to serving the masses.

The MPAs who called on chief minister included Ghazanfer Abbas, Muhammad Amir Anayyat Shahani, Muhammad Ahsan Jahangir, Sahibzada Ghazain Abbasi, Taimoor Ali Lali, Kh. M. Dawood Sulemani, Ghazanfar Abbas Shah, Sardar M. Mohuuddin Khan Khosa, Sardar Shahabuddin Khan and M. Ijaz Hussain.