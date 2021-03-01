UrduPoint.com
MPAs Meetings With Governor Shah Farman Barred Till Senate Election

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 04:42 PM

MPAs meetings with Governor Shah Farman barred till Senate election

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman on Monday barred all the members of provincial assembly from meeting him till completion of Senate election process

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman on Monday barred all the members of provincial assembly from meeting him till completion of Senate election process.

According to the spokesman for the Governor House the members of the provincial assembly could come to the Governor's House and meet the Governor after the Senate election.

He said meetings of MPAs with the Governor could be held after 4th March.

More Stories From Pakistan

