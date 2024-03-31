Open Menu

MPA's Nephew Held In Kid's Mysterious Murder Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2024 | 08:20 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Nephew of a local MPA Rana Ashraf was arrested in a case related to murder of a minor kid at religious seminary at Mohallah Rajputan in Kot Addu.

According to official sources, a kid named Saim was allegedly murdered at a religious seminary few days ago.

Ten persons including local MPA Rana Aurangzeb Ashraf were booked in the case. The police claimed to arrest another three alleged outlaws.

The sources stated that the kid had died of a cracker blast. However, there was a controversy about the cause of death as the kid has had bullet injury also. Police have registered the case against the MPA and some other persons alleging that they remove evidence from the site.

