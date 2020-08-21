UrduPoint.com
MPAs Plant Sapling At NMU

Fri 21st August 2020 | 07:30 PM

MPAs plant sapling at NMU

Member Provincial Assembly (MPAs), Sabeen Gull Khan, Saleem Labar and Wasim Khan Badozai planted saplings at Nishtar Medical University (NMU) in connection with tree plantation campaign here Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPAs), Sabeen Gull Khan, Saleem Labar and Wasim Khan Badozai planted saplings at Nishtar Medical University (NMU) in connection with tree plantation campaign here Friday.

Accompanied by NMU acting VC, Dr Ijaz Masood, the MPAs prayed for the progress and prosperity of the country.

They urged upon masses to make the drive a success by planting trees and contribute to make Clean and Green campaign.

