MPAs Present Rs.1 Million Relief Cheque To Flood Victim's Family

Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2025 | 02:10 PM

MPAs present Rs.1 Million relief cheque to flood Victim's Family

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Members Provincial Assembly (MPA) Muhammad Manshaullah Butt and Chaudhry Faisal Ikramon Saturday presented a relief cheque of Rs.1 million,on behalf of Punjab Chief Minister(CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif to Rukhsana Kausar, r/of Hajipura Ban,the mother of Moazzam Azam(28),who died in the flood.

According to a spokesperson,Administrator Municipal Corporation Sialkot Abbas Zulqarnain and Hasnain Baig were also present on this occasion.

MPA Muhammad Manshaullah Butt said that CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif was with the flood victims and has not left them alone in this hour of difficulty.

He further said that although this aid cannot completely heal the sorrow of the bereaved,but it was definitely a balm of sympathy and care for their wounds.

MPA Manshaullah said that the promptness and dynamic manner in which the District Administration Sialkot has worked for the rehabilitation of the flood victims was commendable.

