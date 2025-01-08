MPAs Review Performance Of Govt Departments
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2025 | 04:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Members Provincial Assembly (MPAs) reviewed performance of the government departments, and ordered for expediting work on ongoing development projects.
According to details, a special meeting was held at the DC Office Committee Room under the chairmanship of Senior Parliamentarian Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Muhammad Manshaullah Butt.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial, Members Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Chaudhry Tariq Subhani, Chaudhry Arshad Warraich, Chaudhry Faisal Ikram, Khawaja Sultan Tipu, Additional Deputy Commissioners Ayub Bukhari, Muzaffar Mukhtar, Assistant Commissioner Sialkot (AC) Anum Babar and Assistant Commissioner (AC) Daska Mahim Mushtaq, local officials of all provincial departments, traffic police, SWMC and PICIIP officials.
The MPAs said that all departments should work together to provide quality facilities to the residents of Sialkot and to beautify the city.
They said that all kinds of encroachments should be removed from the main roads entering the city, including Sialkot-Wazirabad Road, Sialkot-Pasrur Road and Sialkot-Daska Road and the sewage system should be restored and the road infrastructure should be improved so that Sialkot can be made an international city.
Senior Parliamentarian Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Muhammad Manshaullah Butt said that traffic flow is a big challenge and the Municipal Corporation and Traffic Police should work in coordination to ensure its smooth flow.
MPA Manshaullah Butt said that every factory and commercial building located on Wazirabad Road should have a mandatory garbage bin according to its waste and should not throw factory and commercial waste on the road.
At the same time, they will decorate their industrial and commercial units with plants, which will immensely increase the beauty of Wazirabad Road and this model will be applied to other roads of the city as well.
Muhammad Manshaullah Butt said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif will visit Sialkot soon.
