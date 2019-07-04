MPAs Shakeel Shahid, Zawar Hussain Warraich call on Jahangir Tareen

PTI member Punjab assembly Shakeel Shahid and provincial minister forprisons Hussain Warraich have called on PTI senior leader Jahangir Tareen

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th July, 2019) PTI member Punjab assembly Shakeel Shahid and provincial minister forprisons Hussain Warraich have called on PTI senior leader Jahangir Tareen.All leaders discussed the current political situation of the country.Members Punjab Assembly said that now nothing will remain Benami due to efforts of PrimeMinister Imran Khan.It is for the first time in the history of Pakistan that law is going to be implemented due to whichera of black money will come to end.They said this is the glimpse of emerging New Pakistan.Corruption cancer has caused heavy loss to national kitty.

Those who are giving political color to the arrest of Rana Sana Ullah should be compassionate withthe children of country.Rana Sana Ullah was arrested by ANF which is an independent and empowered institution.They said Rana Sana Ullah was arrested in such case due to which politicians are earning badname..PM or government has nothing to do with the arrest of Prime Minister Imran Khan.They said now court will decide what is truth and what is falsehood and not those who aremaking noise on the social media or taking to the streets.