MPAs should be taken into confidence about restoration measures for flood affected areas: Acting Governor

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Acting Governor Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali on Wednesday directed that the concerned members of the provincial Assembly should be taken into confidence in the strategy and issues of restoration in flood and rain-affected areas of the province and their consultation to be ensured in all matters for the welfare of flood victims.

He gave this instruction when he was chairing a meeting of the Special Parliamentary Committee of the Balochistan Assembly as the Chairman Committee/Acting Governor Balochistan in the committee room of the Balochistan Assembly to review the rehabilitation activities in the flood and rain affected districts of Balochistan.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Ministers including Sardar Abdul Rahman Khetran, Haji Muhammad Khan Lahri, Mir Naseebullah Marree, Syed Ehsan Shah, Engineer Zamrak Khan Achakzai, Nawabzada Ghoram Bugti, Parliamentary Secretary S&GAD Bushra Rind, Opposition Leader Malik Sikandar Hayat Advocate, members Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Malik Naseer Ahmad Shahwani, Mir Akbar Mengal, Maulana Abdul Wahid Siddique, including Irrigation Department, PDMA Department, Secretaries of board of Revenue, and representatives of international and regional NGOs, Secretary Balochistan Assembly Tahir Shah Kakar, Director Assembly Muhammad Hashim Kakar and provincial officers of related departments.

The meeting was apprised that at least 336 people died, 150,000 houses were completely destroyed while 120,000 houses were partially damaged, 500,000 animals were killed. 2221 Kilometers roads were washed away, crops standing on 0.5 million acres of land were destroyed in Balochistan due to heavy moon soon rains and floods during current year.

The work of joint survey has been completed ninety-nine percent in all the affected districts except five percent of Subatpur area.

Compensation has been paid to the families of 336 people who died during the calamities, said in the meeting.

The meeting informed that the Balochistan government has suggested to the Federal government to ensure the immediate provision of financial assistance to the people for the construction of demolished and affected houses in respective areas of the province..

Senior Member Board of Revenue Roshan Ali Sheikh and Director General Balochistan Disaster Management Authority Naseer Ahmad Nasir gave a detailed briefing in the meeting.

On this occasion, the provincial ministers and members of the assembly pointed out the problems faced by the people in the flood-affected areas and presented suggestions for their solution during the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Chairman Committee Acting/Governor Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali said that the scale of the disaster of rains and floods in Balochistan this year was very large which needs the support and attention of the international community and non-governmental organizations to deal with the situation of disasters with well manner.

There is a need to make the rehabilitation activities effective in Balochistan. In this regard, all parties, including the European Union, should directly support Balochistan because the resources provided through any channel do not reach here and the victims continue to suffer difficulties.

He directed at the end of the meeting that the concerned members of the Assembly should be taken into confidence in the strategy and issues of restoration in flood and rain affected areas of Balochistan and their consultation should be ensured in all matters.