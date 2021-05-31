PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :A number of members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly belonging to leading political parties including PTI, ANP, JUI and JI and PML(N) and Cabinet members, vowed to promote and protect girls' right to education and signed a consensual statement to reaffirm their commitment.

The statement was signed on the occasion of "Women Parliamentarians' Conference on Girls Education", jointly organized by a non-government organization Blue Veins and Women Parliamentary Caucus of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

The KP Assembly members discussed that the socio-economic crises of pandemic and unprecedented education disruption had put spotlight on the need for safeguarding education system for girls' education in future.

Chief Guest of the event Mahmood Jan Deputy Speaker of KP Assembly said that" Policy and legal reforms around education and health are among the highest priorities of KP Assembly.

All members of Provincial Assembly irrespective of their party affiliation are committed to address the issues and deep-rooted inequalities that prevent girls from fulfilling their right to education".

Sumera Shams Chairperson Women Parliamentary Caucus and focal person of Chief Minister Social Reform Committee said "PTI Govt is committed to invest in education with a particular focus on bringing more girls to education – to make education accessible to the most marginalized learners of the society by allocating more financial resources to address all the challenges and make necessary provision of all missing facilities in education institutions".

Members of the opposition parties including Shgafuta Malik, Naeema Kishwar and Rehna Ismail emphasized that COVID-19 is negatively impacting girls' health and well-being and Govt should adopt innovative schemes to deal with the impact of COVID 19 on girl's education.

Program Coordinator Blue Veins, Qamar Naseem Said "role of Parliamentarians in oversight for Girls' education and the promotion of gender equality in education is critical, therefore it is important to develop a better understanding of the concept, providing a summary of the budget cycle process, discussing gender budgeting, and examining the gender dimensions of parliamentary committees.