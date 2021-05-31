UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MPAs Signs Consensual Statement To Promote Girl's Education

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 03:20 PM

MPAs signs consensual statement to promote girl's education

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :A number of members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly belonging to leading political parties including PTI, ANP, JUI and JI and PML(N) and Cabinet members, vowed to promote and protect girls' right to education and signed a consensual statement to reaffirm their commitment.

The statement was signed on the occasion of "Women Parliamentarians' Conference on Girls Education", jointly organized by a non-government organization Blue Veins and Women Parliamentary Caucus of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

The KP Assembly members discussed that the socio-economic crises of pandemic and unprecedented education disruption had put spotlight on the need for safeguarding education system for girls' education in future.

Chief Guest of the event Mahmood Jan Deputy Speaker of KP Assembly said that" Policy and legal reforms around education and health are among the highest priorities of KP Assembly.

All members of Provincial Assembly irrespective of their party affiliation are committed to address the issues and deep-rooted inequalities that prevent girls from fulfilling their right to education".

Sumera Shams Chairperson Women Parliamentary Caucus and focal person of Chief Minister Social Reform Committee said "PTI Govt is committed to invest in education with a particular focus on bringing more girls to education – to make education accessible to the most marginalized learners of the society by allocating more financial resources to address all the challenges and make necessary provision of all missing facilities in education institutions".

Members of the opposition parties including Shgafuta Malik, Naeema Kishwar and Rehna Ismail emphasized that COVID-19 is negatively impacting girls' health and well-being and Govt should adopt innovative schemes to deal with the impact of COVID 19 on girl's education.

Program Coordinator Blue Veins, Qamar Naseem Said "role of Parliamentarians in oversight for Girls' education and the promotion of gender equality in education is critical, therefore it is important to develop a better understanding of the concept, providing a summary of the budget cycle process, discussing gender budgeting, and examining the gender dimensions of parliamentary committees.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awami National Party Education Budget Provincial Assembly Women Event All From Government Cabinet Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,763 new COVID-19 cases, 1,740 reco ..

8 minutes ago

&#039;Parent-Friendly Label&#039; initiative for s ..

8 minutes ago

Abu Dhabiâ€™s Advanced Technology Research Council ..

38 minutes ago

Hamid Mir sent home for an indefinite period

1 hour ago

Over 3500kg plastic bags confiscated, Rs 3 mln fin ..

1 hour ago

S. Korea Detects 1st Thrombosis Case Linked to Ast ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.