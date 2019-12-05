UrduPoint.com
MPAs Stress To Increase Seats As National, Provincial Assemblies In Standing Committee

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 08:16 PM

MPAs stress to increase seats as National, provincial assemblies in Standing Committee

Balochistan Assembly comprising members of various political parties stressed the need for increasing province seats in National and provincial assemblies, saying necessary amendments to the constitution were vital for decision making and fair distribution of resources

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Balochistan Assembly comprising members of various political parties stressed the need for increasing province seats in National and provincial assemblies, saying necessary amendments to the constitution were vital for decision making and fair distribution of resources.

Chairman Committee Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi chaired a Standing Committee for Law & Justice's Advisory at Balochistan Assembly's Conference Hall here on Thursday.

Member of Senators including Ghaus Muhammad Khan Nayazi, Senator Sana Jamali, Senator Sarfraz Bugti, Senator Anwar-ul Haq Kakar, Senator Naseebullah Bazai attended the meeting.

Participants of meeting sought comments on proposed constitutional amendments to increase seats of Balochistan from National and provincial assembly, raising the age limit from 14 years to 16 years and child labour laws and forming new province and recommendation were made.

Addressing the meeting, Chairman of Law & Justice, Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi said recommendations of Balochistan Assembly regarding three bills were very important, saying the Standing Committee on Law & Justice would better present Balochistan's case in the upper house.

Member of provincial assembly (MPAs) including Shabina Kakar, Shakila Naveed Qazi, Advocate Zenat Shahwani, Mahjabin Sheeran, Banu Khalil, Syed Fazal Agha, NasrUllah Zaray, Danish Kumar, Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali, Nawabzada Guhram Bugti, Asghar Khan Achakzai, Qadir Nahil, Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel, Naseer Shahwani, Akhtar Hussain Longove, UND's personnel Dawood Nangiyal expressed their consultation regarding three bills in the meeting.

Chairman Standing Committee for Law & Justice Senator Muhammad Javed Abbassi thanked all participants, saying Standing meeting brought out effective proposal that would support the advised constitutional amendments.

