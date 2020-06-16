UrduPoint.com
MPAs Thank Chief Minister For Ring-fencing Of Southern Punjab Funds

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 seconds ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 11:05 PM

Members of the provincial assembly (MPAs) from Multan called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Tuesday and discussed matters of their constituencies

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Members of the provincial assembly (MPAs) from Multan called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Tuesday and discussed matters of their Constituencies.

They thanked the CM for ring-fencing of southern Punjab development funds.

Speaking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar said that funds had also been allocated for the southern Punjab secretariat, which would be made functional soon. An approval for the posts of additional chief secretary and additional IGP for southern Punjab secretariat had been given and now those living in the region would not have to visit Lahore to get their problems solved.

He regretted that the past governments transferred the southern Punjab funds to other region and the people of the area remained poor and backward. The past rulers deceived the people of southern Punjab in the name of development, but the incumbent government had returned the right of development to southern Punjab, he said.

Those who called on the CM included Provincial Minister Akhter Malik, Parliamentary Secretary Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi, Muhammad Saleem Akhter, Malik Wasif Mazhar Raan, Mian Tariq Abdullah, Qasim Abbas Khan and Sabeen Gul Khan.

