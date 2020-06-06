UrduPoint.com
MPAs To Avoid Assembly Session If Corona Test Result Pending: Nasir Shah

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 12:00 AM

MPAs to avoid assembly session if corona test result pending: Nasir Shah

Sindh Minister for Information, Nasir Hussain Shah, on Friday said that the members of the provincial assembly of Sindh should not come to attend the session whose test results of coronavirus were still awaited

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information, Nasir Hussain Shah, on Friday said that the members of the provincial assembly of Sindh should not come to attend the session whose test results of coronavirus were still awaited.

While commenting within the premises of the assembly regarding the result of a female MPA belonged to MQM- Pakistan Shahana Ashar reportedly tested postive for the coronavirus, he said that the MPA should had avoided visiting the assembly.

The capacity of sitting in the assembly had also been decreased keeping in view the coronavirus spread, he remarked.

