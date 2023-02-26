MPAs urges police to take action against robbers, drug peddlers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan's (MQM-P's) MPAs from Hyderabad have asked the police to take action against the incidents of theft, robbery, drug peddling and celebratory aerial firing.

At a meeting with the SSP Amjad Ahmed Shaikh at his office here on Sunday, MPAs Rashid Khilji and Nadeem Siddiqui said that though the police had been taking action against the outlaws but the crime graph was not going down.

They also referred to the security concerns in the wake of the attack on the office of Karachi police chief.

During the meeting, the SSP briefed the MPAs about the measures taken to maintain law and order in Hyderabad and to curb the incidents of theft and robberies as well as the sale of mainpuri and narcotics.