UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MPAs Viist Nishtar-II Site To Inspect Speed Of Construction Work

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 07:00 PM

MPAs viist Nishtar-II site to inspect speed of construction work

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Members Provincial Assembly (MPAs) here on Wednesday paid a visit to Nishtar-II site to inspect pace of work on the project on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Punjab, Usman Buzdar.

MPAs Saleem Labar, Tariq Abdullah, Wasif Raan and Sabeen Gul along with Nishtar Medical University acting VC, Dr Ijaz Masood were present on the occasion.

They expressed satisfaction over speed of work on the 1,000 bedded health facility.

Briefing the MPAs, Dr Ijaz informed that it was a project of about Rs 9 billion adding that Rs 3.

50 billion had been released so far of which Rs one bln had been spent.

The first phase includes Neuro Trauma centre of 500 beds, gynae and orthopedic units besides inn, residential tower for doctors, nurses and paramedics , he said adding that it would be accomplished by June 2022.

13 per cent construction work on the first phase had been completed so far, the acting VC said .

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Provincial Assembly Visit SITE June Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality, RTA join &#039;AI Code Hub&#03 ..

36 minutes ago

Global Village claims hat-trick of wins at 2021 Mi ..

36 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber organises webinar on investment ..

36 minutes ago

ECC decision to allow import of cotton, sugar from ..

48 minutes ago

Sublime Commercial Investment acquires AED 3.5 bn ..

51 minutes ago

The New Era of Stabilization: vivo X60 Pro Enables ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.