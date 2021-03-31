MPAs viist Nishtar-II site to inspect speed of construction work

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Members Provincial Assembly (MPAs) here on Wednesday paid a visit to Nishtar-II site to inspect pace of work on the project on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Punjab, Usman Buzdar.

MPAs Saleem Labar, Tariq Abdullah, Wasif Raan and Sabeen Gul along with Nishtar Medical University acting VC, Dr Ijaz Masood were present on the occasion.

They expressed satisfaction over speed of work on the 1,000 bedded health facility.

Briefing the MPAs, Dr Ijaz informed that it was a project of about Rs 9 billion adding that Rs 3.

50 billion had been released so far of which Rs one bln had been spent.

The first phase includes Neuro Trauma centre of 500 beds, gynae and orthopedic units besides inn, residential tower for doctors, nurses and paramedics , he said adding that it would be accomplished by June 2022.

13 per cent construction work on the first phase had been completed so far, the acting VC said .