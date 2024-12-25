MPAs Visit District Sialkot District Jail
Sumaira FH Published December 25, 2024 | 07:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Shakeela Arthur and Chaudhry Faisal Ikram visited District Jail Sialkot along with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial.
A special Christmas ceremony was organised for Christian prisoners in the District Jail.
Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Anum Babar and Superintendent Jail Malik Babar were also present on this occasion.
Member of the Provincial Assembly Shakeela Arthur cut the Christmas cake. On this occasion, special prayers were offered for the security and stability of the country.
Later, MPAs inspected different parts of the jail along with the deputy commissioner.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Award for Arab Creativity announces 28th edition's winners
COAS joins Christian community in celebrating Christmas
Varun Dhawan breaks silence over allegations of inappropriate behaviors with Ali ..
Sharjah Ruler welcomes participants of Gulf Bridges
Pakistan, South Africa Test-series to start from Thursday
Weather update; cold, dry to persist in Karachi during next 24 hours
Hatta Winter Festival greets visitors with array of exciting activities across 1 ..
Google Wallet likely to reach Pakistan soon
MoHRE calls on private sector to meet 2024 Emiratisation targets by December 31
PTA resumes registration of VPN service providers in Pakistan
American journalist Tucker Carlson speaks at 1 Billion Followers Summit
UAE’s Digital School receives '1885 Exemplary Service to Education' award
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Foolproof security provided for Christmas celebrations1 minute ago
-
2 youths killed in road accident in Nowshera Virkan1 minute ago
-
Four junior clerks suspended, two de-seated over corruption1 minute ago
-
Syedaal extends birthday greetings to Nawaz Sharif1 minute ago
-
FAC celebrates Quaid-e-Azam Day1 minute ago
-
MPAs visit district Sialkot District Jail1 minute ago
-
Tarar accuses PTI of fueling controversy over military courts1 minute ago
-
Deputy Chairman Senate pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah1 minute ago
-
Robber killed in encounter with police11 minutes ago
-
Trade Development Authority Conducts National Exporters Training Program Session in Hyderabad11 minutes ago
-
Lyallpur Museum observes Quaid-e-Azam Day11 minutes ago
-
MD PTDC for launching double decker Bus Service in Islamabad21 minutes ago