Open Menu

MPAs Visit NA-71 Flood-hit Areas

Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2025 | 06:40 PM

MPAs visit NA-71 flood-hit areas

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) On the directions of Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Muhammad Manshaullah Butt and Chaudhry Faisal Ikram along with team paid a detailed visit to National Assembly Constituency NA-71.

During the visit, the team inspected the areas affected by the recent rains and urban flooding, assessed the damage caused to the infrastructure and issued instructions to the relevant departments to take immediate rehabilitation measures.

The MPAs clarified that resolving the problems of the citizens is the joint responsibility of the government and the administration and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard.

They said that restoring normal life is the top priority and the government is fully aware of the public problems and difficulties.

During the visit, the delegation inspected several affected areas including Rangpura, Neikapura, Shahabpura, Rohilgarha, Khawaja Safdar Road, Jail Road, Kotli Bahram, Khadim Ali Road, Boath, Hunter Pura, Capital Road, Kashmir Road, Naullah Bhed, Rakhane, Arazi Yaqoob, Ittefaq Pura.

While talking to the citizens, the members of the assembly assured that the rehabilitation of the affected roads and infrastructure will be started without delay, while an effective and comprehensive flood protection plan will also be implemented to deal with the concerns of urban flooding in the future.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

10 hours ago
 Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from ..

Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..

19 hours ago
 Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana ..

Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan

19 hours ago
 Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic rel ..

Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar

19 hours ago
 HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

19 hours ago
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Ma ..

Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"

19 hours ago
 Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate c ..

Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges

19 hours ago
 Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM ..

Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..

19 hours ago
 Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating ..

Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab

19 hours ago
 Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms su ..

Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms support for Palestine on Victory ..

19 hours ago
 Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident

Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan