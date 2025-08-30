MPAs Visit NA-71 Flood-hit Areas
Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2025 | 06:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) On the directions of Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Muhammad Manshaullah Butt and Chaudhry Faisal Ikram along with team paid a detailed visit to National Assembly Constituency NA-71.
During the visit, the team inspected the areas affected by the recent rains and urban flooding, assessed the damage caused to the infrastructure and issued instructions to the relevant departments to take immediate rehabilitation measures.
The MPAs clarified that resolving the problems of the citizens is the joint responsibility of the government and the administration and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard.
They said that restoring normal life is the top priority and the government is fully aware of the public problems and difficulties.
During the visit, the delegation inspected several affected areas including Rangpura, Neikapura, Shahabpura, Rohilgarha, Khawaja Safdar Road, Jail Road, Kotli Bahram, Khadim Ali Road, Boath, Hunter Pura, Capital Road, Kashmir Road, Naullah Bhed, Rakhane, Arazi Yaqoob, Ittefaq Pura.
While talking to the citizens, the members of the assembly assured that the rehabilitation of the affected roads and infrastructure will be started without delay, while an effective and comprehensive flood protection plan will also be implemented to deal with the concerns of urban flooding in the future.
