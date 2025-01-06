Open Menu

MPAs Visit Sports Complex

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2025 | 05:20 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Members Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Muhammad Manshaullah Butt and Chaudhry Faisal Ikram have said that the Sports Complex Pasrur Road and other grounds are being upgraded to promote sports in the city and young players and athletes will get an opportunity to showcase their talent.

They said this while reviewing the renovation and completion of the Sports Complex, Hockey Stadium and Football Stadium on Pasrur Road, Sialkot.

District Sports Officer Iftikhar Gondal, former Director Local Government Abdul Hameed Qasim, Nabil Lone, Shahid Butt and Adnan Akbar Chaudhry were also present.

MPA Muhammad Manshaullah Butt said that the promotion of sports is the top priority of the Punjab government.

He said that sports competitions should be organized at the Sports Department club level so that local players get an opportunity to express their talent.

