MPC disposes of 4,616 cases by July end

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Missing Persons Commission (MPC) has disposed of 4,616 cases by July end, said monthly report of the commission released by Secretary (ColoED) on cases of alleged enforced disappearances upto July 30, 2020.

A total number of 6,686 cases were received by the MPC upto June 2020. During July 2020, 43 more cases were received by the commission and total numbers of cases reached to 6,729. The Missing Persons Commission disposed of 23 cases in July 2020 and thus total disposal of Missing Persons upto July 30, 2020 is 4616 and balance by July end was 2,113.

The Commission has already started hearings in cases under investigation. The visit of the Commission to Quetta and Lahore for convenience of families of Missing persons has also been planned. It may be mentioned that disposal of cases by the Commission includes 876 cases received from UN Working Group on Enforced in Involuntary Disappearances, Geneva and 256 cases are under investigation.