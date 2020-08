MPC disposes of 4,616 cases by July end

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :MissingPersonsCommission (MPC)has disposed of4,616casesby July end, said monthly report of the commission released by Secretary (ColoED) on cases of alleged enforced disappearances upto July 30,2020.

A total number of 6,686 cases were received by theMPCupto June2020. During July2020, 43 more cases were received by thecommissionand total numbers of cases reached to6,729. TheMissingPersonsCommissiondisposed of 23 cases in July2020and thus total disposal ofMissingPersons upto July 30,2020is 4616 and balance by July endwas 2,113.

The Commission has already started hearings in cases under investigation. The visit of the Commission to Quetta and Lahore for convenience of families of Missing persons has also been planned. It may be mentioned that disposal of cases by the Commission includes 876 cases received from UN Working Group on Enforced in Involuntary Disappearances, Geneva and 256 cases are under investigation.