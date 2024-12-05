MPCL, PARCO Appreciate PIP For Successful Pakistan Pavilion At ADIPEC 2024
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 05, 2024 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) and Pak Arab Refinery Company Limited (PARCO) have expressed their appreciation to the Petroleum Institute of Pakistan (PIP) for its pivotal role in establishing the Pakistan Pavilion at ADIPEC 2024.
The Pakistan Pavilion served as a vital platform for collaboration with top global stakeholders in the energy industry. The PIP successfully organized a pavilion and the participation of Pakistani companies at ADIPEC 2024, held in Abu Dhabi from November 4 to 7, said a news release.
Faheem Haider, Managing Director/CEO of MPCL, said, "We extend our sincere gratitude to the PIP for establishing the Pakistan Pavilion at ADIPEC.This platform enables Pakistani companies to engage with leading global players in the energy sector, which is particularly significant in light of the latest technological advancements in clean and green initiatives."
MPCL has reinforced its commitment to achieving net-zero operations by 2050 or earlier, as evident from it’s signing of the Oil and Gas Decarbonization Charter (OGDC) in 2023. The company is also exploring innovative technologies, including AI-driven predictive maintenance solutions and carbon capture and storage technologies.
“Additionally, we are actively exploring innovative technologies to support our sustainability objectives, including AI-driven predictive maintenance solutions and carbon capture and storage technologies, all designed to reduce our environmental footprint and promote a more sustainable future,” Haider further maintained.
Irteza Ali Qureshi, Managing Director of PARCO, noted that attending ADIPEC was an invaluable experience, providing key insights into emerging technologies, industry trends, and sustainability practices.
“As a leading global energy event, it provided key insights into emerging technologies, industry trends, and sustainability practices,” he added.
He emphasized the importance of networking opportunities with global industry leaders in building strategic partnerships for Pakistan's growing energy and petroleum sector.
“Networking opportunities with global industry leaders were essential for building strategic partnerships, especially for Pakistan's growing energy and petroleum sector,” he said.
PARCO extended its profound appreciation to the PIP for organizing and managing the Pakistan Pavilion, which greatly facilitated their engagement with key stakeholders.
“We extend our profound appreciation and gratitude to the Petroleum Institute of Pakistan for organising and managing the Pakistan Pavilion, which greatly facilitated our engagement with key stakeholders,” Qureshi further said.
