Mpeco issues new meters, PVC wires for new connections

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) has provided 31,536 new single-phase static meters and 351,360 meter PVC wires to all eight circles of the division to provide new connections to consumers.

Director Material Management Mepco, Engineer Malik Muhammad Arif Wains said on Sunday that new meters and PVC wires had been provided for the consumers who paid demand notices for new connections till December. He said that the single-phase meters have been provided for domestic and commercial connections.

He said that Superintendent Engineers had been directed to receive material from all regional stores for early installation of new connections. He said that the concerned officers had been directed to submit the report regarding the installation of new connections with the headquarters.