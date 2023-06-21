MPhil & Ph.D. admissions opened at ICCBS-UoK

UrduPoint.com

International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi (UoK) has officially opened admissions to its internationally famous MPhil & Ph.D. Degree Programme-2023

ICCBS � University of Karachi is the only institution in the country that provides scholarships to all the students who secured admission to its MPhil & Ph.D. Degree Program.

The administration of the ICCBS has decided to increase the Ph.D. scholarship from Rs 35,000 to Rs 50,000.

A spokesman of the ICCBS � University of Karachi on Wednesday said that the aspiring candidate could fill in and submit admission forms with scanned copies of the prerequisite mark sheet through the online admission portal http://eduboard.uok.edu.pk/AdmissionPortal/signin from June 19 to July 5.

He said that the successful students would be granted admission to the Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD) and the H.

E. J. Research Institute of Chemistry.

Admissions will be given in various disciplines of sciences, which include Organic Chemistry, Analytical Chemistry, Inorganic Chemistry, Physical Chemistry, Textile Chemistry, Bio-Organic Chemistry, Pharmacology, Molecular Medicine (Molecular and Cellular Biology, Molecular Genetics, Molecular Pharmacology, Neuro-Pharmacology, Pathophysiology, Computational Drug Discovery, Structural Biology, Stem Cell Research, and Molecular Pathology), he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Admission Prospectus-2023 and fee voucher could be downloaded from http://eduboard.uok.edu.pk/AdmissionPortal/signin The candidates applying for admissions would submit Rs 6000 processing fee (non-refundable) to any branch of Sindh Bank.

It is also worth mentioning here that a scanned copy of the fee deposit slip must be uploaded along with the admission form by July 5.

