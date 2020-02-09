UrduPoint.com
M.Phil, PhD School Teachers Demand Scales 17, 18

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 02:20 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :Research Scholars Unity (RSU), an organization of Doctors of Philosophy (P.hD) and Masters of Philosophy (M.Phil) school teachers, demanded of government to award them 17 and 18 scales as early as possible.

The demand was made in a Convention, chaired by RSU Chairman Zulqurnain Haider, General Secretary RSU Rao Sajid Ali and attended by scores of scholars at tehsil Mian Channu.

RSU Chairman Zulquarnain Haider stated that a good number of PhD and M.Phil teachers were serving in Primary, middle and high schools.

He stated that the teachers with qualification of M.Phil and PhD should be given scale 17 and 18 respectively.

Zulqurnain observed that government should honour highly qualified teachers.

On this occasion, Tanvir Mullana, Israr Hussain, Syed Munawwar, Ruqqiyah,Nadia Bibi and many other teachers were also present.

