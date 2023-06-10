MPhil scholar successfully defends his thesis

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) ::Momin Khan, an MPhil scholar in the Department of Education, University of Malakand, successfully defended his thesis under the supervision of Dr. Pravee Khan, Assistant Professor, Department of Education, University of Malakand.

The external examiner was Dr. Sajjad Hussain, Assistant Professor, Center of education and Staff Training, University of Swat. Prof. Dr.

Rashid Ahmed, Vice Chancellor, University of Malakand, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Nisar, Dean, Faculty of Education, Dr. Iqbal Ahmed, Chairman, Department of Education, Dr. Asghar Ali, Dr. Rani Gul, Assistant Professors of Education, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Nisar, Dean Faculty of Education. Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed, Dr. Altaf Hussain, Muhammad Hanif Khan Yousafzai and other faculty members congratulated the MPhil scholars and research supervisors in this regard.