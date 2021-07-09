UrduPoint.com
MPhil Thesis Defended

Fri 09th July 2021 | 07:00 PM

MPhil thesis defended

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) ::Scholar Mujtaba Hussain Friday successfully defended his MPhil thesis under the supervision of Prof. Dr. Fazal ur Rahim Marwat.

His research topic was "The Causes and Remedies of Sectarian Violence in Tribal District Kurram".

Prof. Dr.

Fazal lauded Mujtaba's devotion and commitment toward his topic of thesis.

Mujtaba Hussain thanked his supervisor for giving full time and cooperation toward the completion of thesis.

He also thanked Director Pakistan Study Centre, University of Peshawar, Prof. Dr. Fakhr-ul-Islam and others.

