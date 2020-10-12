UrduPoint.com
MPO Assisting CDA Formations To Rehabilitate Islamabad At Fast Pace: Spokesperson

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 10:43 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :The machinary and pool organization (MPO) was mobilizing its all available resources to assist the Capital Development Authority (CDA) formations to carry out the rehabilitation work at fast pace across the city.

Around 42 machineries of MPO directorate had been deputed in different formations of the Authority without the support of contractors for effective, efficient and economical output to bring improvement in the Federal capital, spokesman of the civic agency Mazhar Hussain told APP on Monday.

He said the isphalt plant has been made operational for road carpeting in different sectors of I series as well as on Islamabad Expressway to finish the patch work , while in second phase the rehabilitation of IJ principle road would be started.

It was also assisting Environment Directorate for beautification and landscaping across the city.

Around nine dumpers were working with the Sanitation Directorate for timely disposal of solid waste at dumping site, he said.

The machineries included six D.50 dozers, five D.80 dozers, two motor graders, one each wheel loader, DMT trailer, paver machine, webley road roller, dynapac roller, air compressor, torballery, water, diesel and bitumen tanker, four tractor, two tipper, and three shehzore.

