MPO Expresses Solidarity With Pak Army
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2025 | 05:30 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) A day of thanksgiving was celebrated under the leadership of Central Chairman Muhammad Yousif Sheikh of the Muhafiz Pakistan Organization (MPO) by expressing solidarity with the Pakistan Army on Wednesday for its resounding response to Indian aggression through Operation Bunyan al-Marsoos, which has glorified the nation’s name globally.
A rally was taken out from the SSP Chowk to the Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto library, attended by a large number of religious leaders, minority community representatives, civil society activists, youth, and citizens. Participants raised national flags and banners, chanting slogans such as "Long live Pakistan," "Long live the Pakistan Army,"* and "Down with the Modi government."
Addressing the rally, Central Chairman Yusuf Sheikh, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Ramesh Kumar, Director of Culture Shamsuddin Kalhoro, Provincial Vice Chairman Amjad Ali Aghani, Youth Wing Leader Waseem Mangrio, District Chairman Mujahid Ali Abro, District President Advocate Saeed Ahmed, transgender leader Samreen, Hafiz Bashir Ahmed Sheikh, and others stated:
"The Pakistan Army, Air Force, and Navy have decisively countered Indian aggression through Operation Binyan al-Marsoos, proving themselves as the world’s number one army.
They have humiliated India, shattered the sleep of its government and military, and made the Pakistani nation proud. The Pakistan Army is our national asset and the guardian of our borders. Their unforgettable services in this operation deserve our deepest tribute, they added."
They added "We stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the Pakistan Army, ready to fight on every front. If India dares to repeat its aggression, the Modi government and Indian forces will face an even stronger retaliation. Modi’s regime must refrain from such provocations, or else India’s name will be erased from the world map."
The rally concluded with special prayers for the country’s security, survival, and the Pakistan Army’s continued strength.
