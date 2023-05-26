Mpox patient to be discharged soon: Health Ministry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on Friday said that the Mpox patient who was tested positive upon arrival, is now stable and recovering.

According to an official of the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, the patient is almost recovered and would be discharged within a day or two.

He said that a 50-year-old person who was tested positive for Mpox upon arrival at Islamabad International Airport Islamabad on May 22, 2023, is likely to have contracted the Mpox infection during his frequent travelling around the world.

In a statement, Director General Health Dr. Baseer Achakzai said the epidemiological investigation revealed that the affected person is a frequent traveller, who moved between Kuwait, Islamabad, Faisalabad, Makkah and Islamabad within the span of a week while he spent only two days in Saudi Arabia.

"It is quite possible that the patient acquired Mpox infection during his travel", DG Health Dr Achakzai maintained.