Mpox possible threat: CM asks health department to set up isolation wards

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :In view of the possible mpox, a viral zoonotic disease threat, Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizinjo on Thursday directed the health department to set up isolation wards in all government-run hospitals.

The Isolation wards with 5 to 10 beds should be established at a separate location from hospitals, CM directed the health department authorities.

"Isolation wards should be set up at BMC, Civil Hospital, Shaikh Zaid, Mufti Mehmood Hospital, and Fatima Jinnah Hospital," he urged.

CM also called upon the authorities to provide necessary medical equipments and other items including hygiene kits to cope with the possible mpox threat.

In compliance with the CM directives, the health department, government of Balochistan has issued an alert.

Director General Health Balochistan has directed all government hospitals of the province to set up the isolation wards," a letter written to the heads of the hospitals by DG Health read.

He directed that all possible measures should be taken in view of possible cases in all hospitals. "The instructions of the health department should be implemented on a priority basis," the letter further read.