MPs demand arrest of Khetran for allegedly killing woman, two children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Members of the National Assembly (MNA) on Wednesday demanded the Speaker to issue ruling against Provincial Minister of Balcohistan Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran for allegedly killing a woman and her two children in his reportedly private detention.

On a point of order, the MNA Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali took the floor to bring the attention of the House towards the tragic killing of three individuals whose bodies were found from near the alleged Sardar Khetran's residence in Barkhan, Balochistan whereas the accused was Communications Minister of Balochistan.

The session commenced with the verses of Holy Quran commanding the believers to always remain thankful to the Lord Almighty for making them brothers with their enemies. It added that there must be a group of people among them (the believers) who should guide the masses to the right path and warn from the wrong.

A hadith of Holy Prophet (PBUH) was also narrated that said the Muslims and believers should avoid developing hatred, envy, jealousy and malice for their Muslim brothers and sisters and its not right for a Muslim not to talk to this other Muslim brother for more than three days.

Moulana Chitrali said it was a tragedy that five family members were kept in a reported private detention cell of Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran who had kept five family members in it. "The killed woman in a video while holding the Holy Quran in her hands appealed to provide her family justice that were kept in reported detention by Sardar Khetran. The family members of the deceased have kept their bodies before Chief Minister House in Balochistan to protest," he added.

Chitrali said, "a few children are also in the alleged private jail of the provincial minister." Parliamentary Secretary for Climate Change, MNA Naz Baloch said the tragic killing of the woman and her children in Barkhan was highly condemnable and demanded strict censure from all. She added that it was a matter of great displeasure that Balochistan province was neglected by all the previous regimes.

"Public representatives are a symbol of hope and relief for the constituents as they expect justice from them.

This incident has revealed a tragic news from Balochistan. If people are not safe from their representatives then who else will safeguard them," she added The Parliamentary Secretary demanded the Speaker to sought a detailed report and probe on the matter on behalf of the House.

MNA Prof Dr Shahnaz Baloch said the women after men were targetted in the province by the influential and were forcefully being disappeared and kept in detentions. She said the 15 million people in Balochistan were deprived of education, food, water, health and other fundamental amenities of life. Dr Shahnaz demanded the House to bring a serious review in the policy of the government and everyone on board to take ownership of Balochistan.

MNA Nasiba Channa also condemned the Balochistan tragedy and demanded that there should be justice for all in all the provinces of the country.

MNA Muhammad Abubakar said the Barkhan incident revived the times of ignorance when girls were killed and people were detained and tortured in private camps. "This event indicates that such people still exist in our society who keep private torture and detention camps and kill people. This is a vicious mindset that should rejected because it do not have any link to the country and the nation." MNA Syed Mehmood Shah condemned the killing of three individuals in Kohlu and demanded a fair probe into the matter and strict action against the culprits.

MNA Saira Bano while expressing her resentment on the Balochistan incident said there was violence only in the province and no justice for its people. She also highlighted that the resignation of National Accountability Bureau Chairman left a question mark as he claimed that he could not afford the pressure and influence on him.

She demanded that the courts should probe this issue and reveal the facts.

Meanwhile students and faculty of Degree College Kalat also witnessed the National Assembly proceedings and were welcomed by the House on the occasion.

The National Assembly session was adjourned till Friday February 24th 11:00am.