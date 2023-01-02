UrduPoint.com

MPs Failing To Submit Asset Details To Face Suspension: Election Commission Of Pakistan (ECP)

Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2023 | 10:00 PM

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday asked 570 parliamentarians to submit their yearly statements of assets and liabilities for the financial year 2021-22 to the commission by January 15

According to an ECP official, the membership of those MPs who failed to declare the details of their yearly assets will be suspended from January 16, 2023.

According to details, 570 parliamentarians did not submit the details of their assets, out of a total 1,191 parliamentarians, while 11 seats were still lying vacant.

He said those who failed to submit the details of their assets included 36 senators, 201 members of the National Assembly, 159 members of the Punjab Assembly, 76 members of Sindh Assembly, 74 of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and 24 members of the Balochistan Assembly.

He said that those who have submitted the details of their assets within the due date included 63 senators, 131 members of the National Assembly, 212 members of the Punjab Assembly, 92 members of the Sindh Assembly, 71 of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and 41 members of Balochistan Assembly.

It is pertinent to mention here that the commission had asked the parliamentarians to file their yearly statements of assets and liabilities of spouse and dependent children as of the preceding June 30, on Form B by December 31. The commission had warned that the defaulters would be suspended from respective seats of Senate, NA and provincial assemblies as it is a mandatory requirement under Section 137 of the Elections Act, 2017.

Under Section 137, the members of the Senate, NA and provincial assemblies of the Punjab, Sindh, KP and Balochistan are required to submit with the Election Commission Secretariat yearly statements of assets and liabilities, including spouse and dependent children.

