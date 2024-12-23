Open Menu

MPs Must Declare Assets By Year-end: ECP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 23, 2024 | 10:01 PM

MPs must declare assets by year-end: ECP

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has set a deadline of December 31 for all members of parliament (MPs) and provincial assemblies to submit their statements of assets and liabilities, including those of their spouses and dependents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has set a deadline of December 31 for all members of parliament (MPs) and provincial assemblies to submit their statements of assets and liabilities, including those of their spouses and dependents.

The ECP requires all parliamentarians to submit their yearly statements of assets and liabilities, including similar details for their spouses and dependent children, as of the preceding June 30 on Form B for the 2023-2024 financial year, a mandatory requirement under Section 137 of the Elections Act, 2017, said a press release issued by the ECP here Monday.

The Commission, on the first day of January each year will publish Names of members, who fail to submit the requisite statement of assets and liabilities including assets and liabilities

within the specified period.

The Commission will on January 16 by an order suspend the membership of a member of an Assembly or Senate, who fails to submit the statement of assets and liabilities by the fifteenth day of January and such Member shall cease to function till he files the statement of assets and liabilities.

The ECP further said that any member submitting fake statement of assets and liabilities under this section in material particulars may, within 120 days from the date submission of the statement, be proceeded against for committing the offence of corrupt practice.

The ECP said that the prescribed form, along with instructions and guidelines prepared in this regard, could be obtained free of cost from the Election Commission of Pakistan Secretariat, Islamabad, offices of provincial election commissioners in each province, Senate Secretariat, National Assembly, and secretariats of provincial assemblies. Form B can also be downloaded from the ECP’s website www.ecp.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Pakistan Islamabad National Assembly Senate Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan January May June December 2017 All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Provision of facilities top priority of railways: ..

Provision of facilities top priority of railways: Amir Ali Baloch

1 minute ago
 Two books of Dr. Maqsood Jafri launched at NBF

Two books of Dr. Maqsood Jafri launched at NBF

1 minute ago
 US probes China chip industry on 'anticompetitive' ..

US probes China chip industry on 'anticompetitive' concerns

1 minute ago
 Musadik welcomes dialogue with PTI for resolving p ..

Musadik welcomes dialogue with PTI for resolving political issues

7 minutes ago
 PPP' Chairman seeks youth support to confront clim ..

PPP' Chairman seeks youth support to confront climate change, secure digital rig ..

7 minutes ago
 France's new government to be announced Monday eve ..

France's new government to be announced Monday evening: Elysee

7 minutes ago
London toy 'shop' window where nothing is for sale

London toy 'shop' window where nothing is for sale

5 minutes ago
 Ahsan directs immediate resolution of issues hinde ..

Ahsan directs immediate resolution of issues hindering China Century Steel Mills ..

5 minutes ago
 Sweden says China blocked prosecutors' probe of sh ..

Sweden says China blocked prosecutors' probe of ship linked to cut cables

5 minutes ago
 Norwegian Haugan dazzles in men's World Cup slalom ..

Norwegian Haugan dazzles in men's World Cup slalom win

5 minutes ago
 KP Cabinet approves relief emergency after declari ..

KP Cabinet approves relief emergency after declaring Kurram disaster hit distric ..

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Indus ..

Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President Nazir H ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan