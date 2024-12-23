MPs Must Declare Assets By Year-end: ECP
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 23, 2024 | 10:01 PM
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has set a deadline of December 31 for all members of parliament (MPs) and provincial assemblies to submit their statements of assets and liabilities, including those of their spouses and dependents
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has set a deadline of December 31 for all members of parliament (MPs) and provincial assemblies to submit their statements of assets and liabilities, including those of their spouses and dependents.
The ECP requires all parliamentarians to submit their yearly statements of assets and liabilities, including similar details for their spouses and dependent children, as of the preceding June 30 on Form B for the 2023-2024 financial year, a mandatory requirement under Section 137 of the Elections Act, 2017, said a press release issued by the ECP here Monday.
The Commission, on the first day of January each year will publish Names of members, who fail to submit the requisite statement of assets and liabilities including assets and liabilities
within the specified period.
The Commission will on January 16 by an order suspend the membership of a member of an Assembly or Senate, who fails to submit the statement of assets and liabilities by the fifteenth day of January and such Member shall cease to function till he files the statement of assets and liabilities.
The ECP further said that any member submitting fake statement of assets and liabilities under this section in material particulars may, within 120 days from the date submission of the statement, be proceeded against for committing the offence of corrupt practice.
The ECP said that the prescribed form, along with instructions and guidelines prepared in this regard, could be obtained free of cost from the Election Commission of Pakistan Secretariat, Islamabad, offices of provincial election commissioners in each province, Senate Secretariat, National Assembly, and secretariats of provincial assemblies. Form B can also be downloaded from the ECP’s website www.ecp.
Recent Stories
Provision of facilities top priority of railways: Amir Ali Baloch
Two books of Dr. Maqsood Jafri launched at NBF
US probes China chip industry on 'anticompetitive' concerns
Musadik welcomes dialogue with PTI for resolving political issues
PPP' Chairman seeks youth support to confront climate change, secure digital rig ..
France's new government to be announced Monday evening: Elysee
London toy 'shop' window where nothing is for sale
Ahsan directs immediate resolution of issues hindering China Century Steel Mills ..
Sweden says China blocked prosecutors' probe of ship linked to cut cables
Norwegian Haugan dazzles in men's World Cup slalom win
KP Cabinet approves relief emergency after declaring Kurram disaster hit distric ..
Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President Nazir H ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Provision of facilities top priority of railways: Amir Ali Baloch1 minute ago
-
Two books of Dr. Maqsood Jafri launched at NBF1 minute ago
-
Musadik welcomes dialogue with PTI for resolving political issues7 minutes ago
-
PPP' Chairman seeks youth support to confront climate change, secure digital rights7 minutes ago
-
KP Cabinet approves relief emergency after declaring Kurram disaster hit district5 minutes ago
-
PPP' Chairman seeks youth support to confront climate change, secure digital rights9 minutes ago
-
Proclaimed offenders arrested in Attock9 minutes ago
-
KP Cabinet approves relief emergency after declaring Kurram calamity hit district9 minutes ago
-
Chaudhry Shujaat praises Maulana Fazlur Rehman for Seminary Bill resolution16 minutes ago
-
Sindh, Punjab join hands to strengthen social security initiatives16 minutes ago
-
03 arrested for house burglaries; looted valuables recovered16 minutes ago
-
Prosecutor general takes notice of violence against daughter-in-law23 minutes ago