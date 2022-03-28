MPs, PTI workers from Sindh meet Prime Minister; congratulate on successful public meeting

The parliamentarians as well as the workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from Sindh called on Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday and congratulated him over the success of the historic public meeting "Amar bil Maroof" held on Sunday Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :The parliamentarians as well as the workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from Sindh called on Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday and congratulated him over the success of the historic public meeting "Amar bil Maroof" held on Sunday Islamabad.

The participants expressed full trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and lauded the steps taken by the government for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

The prime minister instructed the participants to organize the party and the elected representatives to accelerate work on development projects in their respective Constituencies.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, MNA Aftab Siddiqui, MPAs Haleem Adil Sheikh, Khurram Sher Zaman, Saeed Afridi, Jamal Siddiqui, Rabistan Khan, Shahnawaz Jadoon, Ali Aziz and Shahzad Qureshi attended the meeting.

Besides, the party workers including Dr Seema Zia, Adnan Ismail, Mohsin Ghumman, Malik Arif Adnan, Rajesh Kumar, Mahesh Kumar, Ramesh Kumar and Amin Muhammd were also present in the meeting.