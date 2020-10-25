UrduPoint.com
MPs Stress Need For Practical Steps To Improve People's Living Standard

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 07:40 PM

MPs stress need for practical steps to improve people's living standard

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :The parliamentarians Sunday stressed the need to take practical steps to improve living standard of the people and solve their problems on priority basis.

They were addressing a meeting held on Sunday to review progress of development schemes in Faisalabad. Members National Raja Riaz Ahmed, Faizullah Kamuka, Sheikh Khurram Shehzad, Chaudhry Asim Nazir, Member Provincial Assembly Latif Nazar, Shakeel Shahid, Mian Waris Aziz, Mian Khayal Kastro, Firdous Rai were present in the meeting in addition to Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, DG FDA Muhammad Sohail Khawaja, Additional Deputy Commissioners Fazal Rabi Cheema, Afifa Shajia, Director Development Mehr Ramzan, Deputy Director Development Rana Tahir Mahmood, Chief Corporation Officer Metropolitan Corporation Naeemullah Warraich, FESCO, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Public Health Engineering officers.

The parliamentarians stressed that available funds should be utilized expeditiously and transparently. The parliamentarians called for early completion of Sustainable Development Goals (SAP) schemes in addition to removal of stray dogs from highways and parks, shifting of buffaloes from urban areas as well.

Briefing the parliamentarians Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali has said that solid measures are being taken to further improve quality of services of public departments. The commissioner said that an effective strategy was being adopted to expedite process for resolving individual and collective problems of the citizens. In this connection, FESCO, SNGPL and Metropolitan Corporation were also directed to further strengthen liaison with the parliamentarians and complete their development schemes without any delay.

He requested the parliamentarians to continue their support in proposing projects for regional development and solving problems of the people. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali presented details of Sahulat Bazaars and said that 24 bazaars were established in the district to provide daily use items including flour, sugar, meat, vegetables, fruits and pulses on subsidized rates.

