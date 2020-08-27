UrduPoint.com
MPS To Help Addressing Of Public Complains Timely: CM Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 05:10 PM

MPS to help addressing of public complains timely: CM Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan has visited the Central Police Office where he inaugurated the first Mobile Police Station (MPS) and termed it positive sign for resolving public complains timely in the province.

Home Minister, Mir Ziaullah Lango, Provincial Adviser Abdul Khaliq Hazara, Parliamentary Secretary Mah Jabeen Sheerin, Mubeen Khilji, and Chief Secretary Balochistan Fazil Asghar also accompanied by the Chief Minister.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohsin Hassan Butt and other senior police officials apprised the Chief Minister about the facilities being providing to the people through the Mobile Police Station.

The Chief Minister was informed that Balochistan police has this honor that the first Mobile Police Station has been set up in the country for ensuring prompt registration and resolution of public grievances.

IG said the mobile police station could provide traffic licenses, character certificates, and other police-related facilities to people saying that the Mobile Police Station was connected to other police stations and necessary training has been provided to the staff deployed in this regard.

Earlier, the Chief Minister was received by the IGP and other officials on his arrival at the Central Police Office and a smart contingent of police presented a guard of honor to the Chief Minister.

