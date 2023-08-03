Open Menu

MQM Advisory Committee Condemns Bajour Attack

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 03, 2023 | 02:30 PM

MQM advisory committee condemns Bajour attack

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Members of MQM's advisory committee local chapter condemned the attack on JUI-F convention in Bajour leaving dozens of workers martyred with injuring a large number of participants on the occasion.

In a statement issued here Thursday, they demanded of taking strict action against enemies of the peace, with lamenting that they were 'roaming freely in the country'.

They demanded the perpetrators of terrorism to be punished severely.

The statement was issued with the signature of former office bearer of MQM advisory committee, Momin Khan and members including Ghulam Ali Bukhari, Danish Qureshi, Ali Jawad, Majid Abbasi, Muhammad Akram, Aamir Baloch, Waseem Bhai, Rashid Hashmi, Muhammad Arif, Tariq Aziz, Muhammad Nadeem Khan, Rashid Hussain Chan, Iftikhar Ali Rizvi, Nadeem Qureshi, Sohail Shah, Nadeem Asghar and Saleem Bukhari.

They appealed the government to declare the bloody incident as a 'national tragedy' with taking all-out effort to arrest the criminals involved in the heinous action.

Related Topics

Attack MQM Rashid Ghulam Ali Tariq Aziz Criminals Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan, US agree to enhance cooperation in diver ..

Pakistan, US agree to enhance cooperation in diverse fields

35 minutes ago
 PSX witnesses surge as KSE-100 Index crosses 49,00 ..

PSX witnesses surge as KSE-100 Index crosses 49,000 mark after six years

40 minutes ago
 SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging military t ..

SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging military trials

1 hour ago
 GMC, an ideal platform for fast-tracking media sec ..

GMC, an ideal platform for fast-tracking media sector&#039;s development, exchan ..

2 hours ago
 Dar commends FBR for collecting over Rs7b in last ..

Dar commends FBR for collecting over Rs7b in last fiscal year

2 hours ago
 PM inaugurates Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad

PM inaugurates Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2023

6 hours ago
 UAE President receives President Raisi&#039;s invi ..

UAE President receives President Raisi&#039;s invitation to visit Iran

13 hours ago
 UAE win four medals as fourth IMMAF Youth World Ch ..

UAE win four medals as fourth IMMAF Youth World Championship kicks off in style ..

13 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) defers PTI c ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) defers PTI chief's indictment in contempt ..

15 hours ago
 Former Biden Associate Says Calls Between Joe, Hun ..

Former Biden Associate Says Calls Between Joe, Hunter Biden Constitute Abuse of ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan