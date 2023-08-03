MQM advisory committee condemns Bajour attack

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Members of MQM's advisory committee local chapter condemned the attack on JUI-F convention in Bajour leaving dozens of workers martyred with injuring a large number of participants on the occasion.

In a statement issued here Thursday, they demanded of taking strict action against enemies of the peace, with lamenting that they were 'roaming freely in the country'.

They demanded the perpetrators of terrorism to be punished severely.

The statement was issued with the signature of former office bearer of MQM advisory committee, Momin Khan and members including Ghulam Ali Bukhari, Danish Qureshi, Ali Jawad, Majid Abbasi, Muhammad Akram, Aamir Baloch, Waseem Bhai, Rashid Hashmi, Muhammad Arif, Tariq Aziz, Muhammad Nadeem Khan, Rashid Hussain Chan, Iftikhar Ali Rizvi, Nadeem Qureshi, Sohail Shah, Nadeem Asghar and Saleem Bukhari.

They appealed the government to declare the bloody incident as a 'national tragedy' with taking all-out effort to arrest the criminals involved in the heinous action.