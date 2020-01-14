UrduPoint.com
MQM Bound To Move Forward With Government: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Faizan Hashmi 15 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 12:00 AM

MQM bound to move forward with government: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday said Mutahida Quomi Movement (MQM) was bound to move forward with incumbent government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday said Mutahida Quomi Movement (MQM) was bound to move forward with incumbent government.

The provincial government was not releasing funds to local governments, and the Opposition parties were expressing concerns with the Federal government, he stated while speaking in a private news channel programme.

He said it was also the liability of the government to take on board all the political parties including the Opposition benches for the welfare of the people.

In reply to a question, the minister said the coalition partners wanted inclusion with the government.

Commenting on MQM reservations, he said that present government would address the genuine issues of the provincial government.

