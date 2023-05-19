MQM calls for BPSC exam to fill vacant positions in Balochistan

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Balochistan President Malak Imran Kakar Friday called for holding Balochistan Public Service Commission exam instead of Career Testing Service Pakistan (CTSP) to fill the 9000 vacancies lying vacant in Secondary Education Department in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Balochistan President Malak Imran Kakar Friday called for holding Balochistan Public Service Commission exam instead of Career Testing Service Pakistan (CTSP) to fill the 9000 vacancies lying vacant in Secondary education Department in the province.

Addressing a press conference here along with other party leaders he accused provincial government's office holders of nepotism.

They also demanded reimbursement of exam fees taken from the the candidates against the vacant posts.