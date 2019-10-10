UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MQM Chief Charged, Arrested Over Terrorism Charges

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 22 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 04:25 PM

MQM Chief charged, arrested over terrorism charges

Altaf Hussain was charged after his bail expired today in case of his flammable speech from UK to his followers in Karachi, instigating them to take law into their own hands

LONDON: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point News-10th Oct, 2019) Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain has been indicted on charges of terrorism in a case regarding his flammable speech from the United Kingdom to his followers back in Pakistan in 2016.

According to latest media reports, Altaf Hussain’s bail expired today, and soon after that he was charged by Met police’s Counter Terrorism Department and taken into custody. After his arrest, MQM Chief will be produced before Westminster Magistrates’ court later today, London media reported.

In its statement, MET Police said that Altaf Hussain, the resident of Abbey View, Mill Hill, NW7, had been indicted under Section 1(2) of the Terrorism Act (TACT) 2016 over charges of flaming terrorism from UK to his followers back in Pakistan.

The UK police charged him that: “Hussain published a speech to crowd gathered in Karachi, Pakistan on August 22, 2016 and motivated his followers directly and indirectly to commit, prepare or instigate acts of terrorism.

He also published his speech and intended to them to be so encouraged or was reckless as to whether they would be so encouraged,”.

It may be mentioned here that previously Hussain was arrested on June 11 for his alleged role in encouraging or assisting offences contrary to Section 44 of the Serious Crime Act, 2007. But he was released on bail and finally today was charged under the same offences.

According UK’s media reports, Altaf Hussain reached The Metropolitan Police Southwark Police Station while his supporters also accompanied him to the police station earlier today. He was appearing there for the third time and was taken into custody soon after his bail expired.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan UK MQM Police Altaf Hussain Police Station London Same United Kingdom May June August 2016 Media From Court

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah dubbed &#039;Gulf Tourism Capital&# ..

17 minutes ago

Lootah lights the way for a brighter future; suppo ..

24 minutes ago

Bad news for Misbahul Haq: A court moved against h ..

37 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi’s infrastructure impresses delegates a ..

47 minutes ago

PML-N’s participation in JUI-F’s Azadi March d ..

1 hour ago

China's first polar observation satellite fetches ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.