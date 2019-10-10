MQM Chief charged, arrested over terrorism charges

(@fidahassanain)

Altaf Hussain was charged after his bail expired today in case of his flammable speech from UK to his followers in Karachi, instigating them to take law into their own hands

LONDON: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point News-10th Oct, 2019) Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain has been indicted on charges of terrorism in a case regarding his flammable speech from the United Kingdom to his followers back in Pakistan in 2016.

According to latest media reports, Altaf Hussain’s bail expired today, and soon after that he was charged by Met police’s Counter Terrorism Department and taken into custody. After his arrest, MQM Chief will be produced before Westminster Magistrates’ court later today, London media reported.

In its statement, MET Police said that Altaf Hussain, the resident of Abbey View, Mill Hill, NW7, had been indicted under Section 1(2) of the Terrorism Act (TACT) 2016 over charges of flaming terrorism from UK to his followers back in Pakistan.

The UK police charged him that: “Hussain published a speech to crowd gathered in Karachi, Pakistan on August 22, 2016 and motivated his followers directly and indirectly to commit, prepare or instigate acts of terrorism.

He also published his speech and intended to them to be so encouraged or was reckless as to whether they would be so encouraged,”.

It may be mentioned here that previously Hussain was arrested on June 11 for his alleged role in encouraging or assisting offences contrary to Section 44 of the Serious Crime Act, 2007. But he was released on bail and finally today was charged under the same offences.

According UK’s media reports, Altaf Hussain reached The Metropolitan Police Southwark Police Station while his supporters also accompanied him to the police station earlier today. He was appearing there for the third time and was taken into custody soon after his bail expired.