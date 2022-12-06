MQM Convener calls on Sindh Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQMP) Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui called on Sindh Governor Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House here on Tuesday.

They discussed current political and economic situation, and other important matters related to development of the province.

The governor said that everyone would have to work collectively for the development of Sindh and added that welfare of the people was his top priority.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that the vision of collective efforts for the development of the province was appreciated.

MQMP Rabita Committee Member Waseem Akhtar was also present on the occasion.