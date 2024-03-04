MQM convener suggests parliamentary committee to probe rigging allegations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Convener of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Pakistan, Dr Maqbool Saddiq on Monday suggested a parliamentary committee to probe rigging allegations in the general elections.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, he said, “I would suggest the Prime Minister to constitute a parliamentary committee to probe rigging allegations in the recently held general elections.”

Khalid Maqool said that his party has always supported Pakistan’s interests over personal interests. He congratulated the people for participating in election, members of the National Assembly, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker, and the Prime Minister for their election.

He appreciated the opposition party for participating in the democratic process despite all reservations.

MQM leader said that at present, Pakistan is facing economic challenges and requires the good intentions of political leaders to bring the country out of the crisis. He said that taxes should be collected from the rich and distributed among the poor.

He urged political parties to work for the strengthening of democracy and parliament; otherwise, non-democratic forces would take advantage of this.

He said dialogue should be initiated among political parties to bring the country out of all crises. He said that amendments should be made to the constitution to strengthen the local government system.

