Open Menu

MQM Convener Suggests Parliamentary Committee To Probe Rigging Allegations

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2024 | 02:40 PM

MQM convener suggests parliamentary committee to probe rigging allegations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Convener of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Pakistan, Dr Maqbool Saddiq on Monday suggested a parliamentary committee to probe rigging allegations in the general elections.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, he said, “I would suggest the Prime Minister to constitute a parliamentary committee to probe rigging allegations in the recently held general elections.”

Khalid Maqool said that his party has always supported Pakistan’s interests over personal interests. He congratulated the people for participating in election, members of the National Assembly, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker, and the Prime Minister for their election.

He appreciated the opposition party for participating in the democratic process despite all reservations.

MQM leader said that at present, Pakistan is facing economic challenges and requires the good intentions of political leaders to bring the country out of the crisis. He said that taxes should be collected from the rich and distributed among the poor.

He urged political parties to work for the strengthening of democracy and parliament; otherwise, non-democratic forces would take advantage of this.

He said dialogue should be initiated among political parties to bring the country out of all crises. He said that amendments should be made to the constitution to strengthen the local government system.

APP/zah-sra-szm

Related Topics

Election Pakistan National Assembly MQM Prime Minister Poor Democracy All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

It is hoped that the newly elected government will ..

It is hoped that the newly elected government will play a key role in establishi ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 March 2024

6 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 19 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans ..

PSL 2024 Match 19 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will ..

18 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

1 day ago
Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

2 days ago
 Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath o ..

Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar

2 days ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates ne ..

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body

2 days ago
 KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases a ..

KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..

2 days ago
 Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using ..

Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..

2 days ago
 Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from ..

Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan