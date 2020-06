MQM delegation calls on PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :A delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Sunday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to PM office media wing, the delegation included Syed Amin ul Haq Minister for IT, Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan MNA, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui MNA, Kishwer Zehra MNA, Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani MNA, Salahuddin MNA and Usama Qadri MNA.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Minister for Planning Asad Umar, education Minister Shafqat Mehmood, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Muhammad Qasim Suri and PTI's Chief Whip Malik Amir Dogar were also present in the meeting.

Separately, Muhammad Aslam Bhootani, member of the National Assembly, also called on the prime minister.