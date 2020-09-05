MQM delegation calls on Prime Minister

A delegation of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Pakistan Saturday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :A delegation of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Pakistan Saturday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here.

The delegation comprised Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Aminul Haq, MNA Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and party leader Faisal Subzwari.

Federal ministers Senator Shibli Faraz, Asad Umar and Ali Haider Zaidi, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and provincial PTI leaders were also present.

During the meeting, they discussed the matter pertaining to the politics as well as the development of Karachi.