MQM Delegation Calls On Prime Minister Imran Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 09:47 PM

MQM delegation calls on Prime Minister Imran Khan

A delegation of Mutahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) on Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at his Chamber in the Parliament House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :A delegation of Mutahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) on Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at his Chamber in the Parliament House.

The delegation included Minister for Information Technology Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani, Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan, Sayed Amin ul Haq, Usama Qadri and Kishwar Zuhra.

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and Special Assistants Naeem ul Haq and Nadeem Afzal Chann were also present in the meeting.

