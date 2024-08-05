MQM delegation calls on Sardar Awais Leghari

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) A delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) called on Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari on Monday.

Detailed discussion on electricity issue in Karachi was carried out during the meeting, said a statement issued by the Power Division.

The Federal government was working on an emergency basis to address the power problems, it further said. Expensive power plants would be retired to bring down electricity prices, the statement added.

All power plants based on imported coal would also be shifted on local coal, it added.