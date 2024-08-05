MQM Delegation Calls On Sardar Awais Leghari
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2024 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) A delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) called on Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari on Monday.
Detailed discussion on electricity issue in Karachi was carried out during the meeting, said a statement issued by the Power Division.
The Federal government was working on an emergency basis to address the power problems, it further said. Expensive power plants would be retired to bring down electricity prices, the statement added.
All power plants based on imported coal would also be shifted on local coal, it added.
Recent Stories
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal
Shining children of police officers get laptops
Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collection system in province: SMBR
SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribute
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three killed in road accident19 minutes ago
-
Talks with JI to resume tomorrow:Tarar8 hours ago
-
Dr Shahid's son arrested, admits plot to kill father8 hours ago
-
Govt team starts negotiation with JI9 hours ago
-
Police arrest gang member, recover stolen generator9 hours ago
-
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)9 hours ago
-
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki10 hours ago
-
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II10 hours ago
-
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon10 hours ago
-
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises Transformative Change ..10 hours ago
-
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets of Peshawar10 hours ago
-
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal10 hours ago