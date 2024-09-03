MQM Delegation Meets PM; Lauds Pro-business, Export Growth Policies
Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2024 | 07:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) A delegation of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Pakistan on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and appreciated his economic policies which led to the reduction in the inflation rate to a single-digit.
The MQM delegation, which was headed by party chairman and Minister for Science and Technology, Federal education and Professional Training Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and comprised MNAs Dr Farooq Sattar, Mustafa Kamal and Syed Aminul Haq, also lauded the prime minister's business-friendly policies and measures to boost country's exports, according to a PM Office press release.
The delegation members put forward their proposals for economic development and uplift of the people of the country's economic hubs, particularly those of Karachi.
Calling the MQM a key coalition partner, the prime minister said that the work on national development initiatives was at a swift pace in coordination with the coalition parties.
He assured the delegation that the resolution of the issues confronting Karachi city was among the government's priorities for it being the most important one and a backbone of the national economy.
