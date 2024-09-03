Open Menu

MQM Delegation Meets PM; Lauds Pro-business, Export Growth Policies

Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2024 | 07:20 PM

MQM delegation meets PM; lauds pro-business, export growth policies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) A delegation of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Pakistan on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and appreciated his economic policies which led to the reduction in the inflation rate to a single-digit.

The MQM delegation, which was headed by party chairman and Minister for Science and Technology, Federal education and Professional Training Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and comprised MNAs Dr Farooq Sattar, Mustafa Kamal and Syed Aminul Haq, also lauded the prime minister's business-friendly policies and measures to boost country's exports, according to a PM Office press release.

The delegation members put forward their proposals for economic development and uplift of the people of the country's economic hubs, particularly those of Karachi.

Calling the MQM a key coalition partner, the prime minister said that the work on national development initiatives was at a swift pace in coordination with the coalition parties.

He assured the delegation that the resolution of the issues confronting Karachi city was among the government's priorities for it being the most important one and a backbone of the national economy.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Resolution MQM Prime Minister Technology Exports Education Farooq Sattar Khalid Maqbool Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah ..

SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..

30 minutes ago
 Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relatio ..

Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations

36 minutes ago
 Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan ..

Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series

4 hours ago
 National Assembly nefers bill to increase number o ..

National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges

5 hours ago
 TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at ..

TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation

7 hours ago
 After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand P ..

After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realm ..

7 hours ago
Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int ..

Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int’l, domestic flights

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024

11 hours ago
 GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working env ..

GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women

20 hours ago
 Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab ..

Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..

20 hours ago
 Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring eco ..

Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring economic stability: Senator

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan