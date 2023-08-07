Open Menu

MQM Delegation Thanks PM For Addressing Reservations On Census

Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2023 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :A delegation of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement led by Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Monday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here.

The delegation included Dr Farooq Sattar, Federal Minister for IT Syed Aminul Haq and Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori.

The members of the delegation thanked the prime minister for addressing their party's reservations on the seventh digital census, and for incorporation of their suggestions.

"Thanks to Allah Almighty, the seventh digital census has been completed and the results of the census also stand unanimously approved by all political parties," the prime minister remarked in the meeting.

The meeting discussed the overall political situation in the country.

The delegation apprised the prime minister about the ongoing development projects in Sindh, particularly Karachi.

Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Minister for Power Engineer Khurram Dastgir also attended the meeting.

