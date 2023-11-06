Open Menu

MQM Delegation To Meet PML-N Leadership On Nov 7

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 06, 2023 | 07:30 PM

A delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) will reach Lahore on Tuesday, Nov 7, on the invitation of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, sources told APP on Monday

Shehbaz Sharif had a telephonic contact with the MQM-Pakistan Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, and invited him for a meeting in Lahore, and the invitation was accepted.

Sources said Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Mustafa Kamal and Farooq Sattar are likely to come to Lahore and meet Nawaz Sharif and other PML-N leaders. Political situation in the country would be discussed during the meeting.

