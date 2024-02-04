MQM Demand Could Be Success For Another Province In Sindh
Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2024 | 02:30 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) The People's'sarty will hold a power show in Larkana on February 6, and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address a large public meeting in connection with the election campaign at Municipal Stadium Larkana.
In this regard, a meeting of party leaders was held at Khor House Larkana under the chairmanship of People's Party Sindh President Nisar Khor, including candidate of P.S. 11 Jamil Ahmed Soomro, candidate of N.A. Khurshid Junejo, Nazir Baghio, ex-MNA, Nida Khuro, ex-MPA, and the leaders women's wing. It was decided to ensure full public participation in the meeting on February 6.
Speaking on this occasion, People's Party Sindh President Nisar Khuro said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will give a roadmap for the future in the Larkana rally, and the Prime Minister of the country will not be from Lahore but from Larkana.
He said that the People's Party will not blackmail MQM Pakistan or anyone else, and there will be an option to get the support of independent candidates to form the government in the federation.
He said that people will not accept Nawaz Sharif as Prime Minister for the fourth time after fleeing the country after apologizing to dictators Pervez Musharraf and Imran Khan. He said that the deal leader wants to come to power once again by making a deal in which the people will fail, so the decision of the people's vote in the country should be given importance.
He said that the way of dealing with and coming to power on someone's shoulders should be stopped because undemocratic attitudes and conspiracies will weaken democracy and the country.
For this, the people will support Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's new thinking slogan that we will end the tradition of hatred, revenge, greed, and division in politics.
He said that the anti-PPP GDA has not had the efficiency to win the election. He said more: GDA candidates have only 17 Constituencies in Sindh, and they are claiming to form the Sindh government, so GDA will have more than 130 general seats in Sindh. He should stop talking and first show his 17 successful candidates and then claim to form the government of Sindh.
He said that the people should recognize such a fake alliance, which has no candidates in all constituencies and is keeping the people in trouble. He said that MQM Pakistan wants a new province in Sindh, and PML-N is against provincial autonomy, the 18th Amendment, and parts of provinces in the NFC, while GDA is in favor of Kalabagh Dam, anti-Sinh, and JUI. All these anti-people parties are allies, so that the people know the truth and lie and make a better decision.
He said that these opposition parties want the People's Party to be out of power so that they can easily play the role of anti-Sindh and the people, but the people will not allow these anti-Sindh parties and conspiracy characters to succeed in their nefarious intentions.
He said that a new province will never be formed in Sindh, and MQM Pakistan will not succeed in such conspiracies. He further said that the People's Party will sweep Sindh and form the government for the fourth time, and the Prime Minister will also be of the Pakistan People's Party.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024
JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj
Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea
Golf: Bahrain Championship scores
Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test
Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor
Police finalizes security plan for election
Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan
PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderabad
CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pakpattan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dignity kits bring hope to Sukkur, SRSO, UNHCR & RSPN’s humanitarian Initiative12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan sends 5th tranche of humanitarian aid to Gaza12 minutes ago
-
Masarrat Aalam expresses gratitude to Pakistan for support to Kashmir cause12 minutes ago
-
'PML-N to resume development pace after forming govt'22 minutes ago
-
Photo exhibition, painting competition22 minutes ago
-
Dacoit in police custody injured with firing of own accomplices1 hour ago
-
Election campaign for general elections 2024 in full swing in Rawalpindi division1 hour ago
-
Rwp Ring Road project to prove game changer for people: Commissioner1 hour ago
-
CM directs officials to ensure rainwater drainage, help stuck citizens in view of heavy rains1 hour ago
-
Political hustle & bustle reaches on peak in SP ahead of elections1 hour ago
-
Condolence reference in memory of journalist Nadir Shah Adil held3 hours ago
-
Pakistani nation to express solidarity with Kashmiris in their struggle3 hours ago