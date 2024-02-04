MQM demand could be success for another province in Sindh

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) The People's'sarty will hold a power show in Larkana on February 6, and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address a large public meeting in connection with the election campaign at Municipal Stadium Larkana.

In this regard, a meeting of party leaders was held at Khor House Larkana under the chairmanship of People's Party Sindh President Nisar Khor, including candidate of P.S. 11 Jamil Ahmed Soomro, candidate of N.A. Khurshid Junejo, Nazir Baghio, ex-MNA, Nida Khuro, ex-MPA, and the leaders women's wing. It was decided to ensure full public participation in the meeting on February 6.

Speaking on this occasion, People's Party Sindh President Nisar Khuro said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will give a roadmap for the future in the Larkana rally, and the Prime Minister of the country will not be from Lahore but from Larkana.

He said that the People's Party will not blackmail MQM Pakistan or anyone else, and there will be an option to get the support of independent candidates to form the government in the federation.

He said that people will not accept Nawaz Sharif as Prime Minister for the fourth time after fleeing the country after apologizing to dictators Pervez Musharraf and Imran Khan. He said that the deal leader wants to come to power once again by making a deal in which the people will fail, so the decision of the people's vote in the country should be given importance.

He said that the way of dealing with and coming to power on someone's shoulders should be stopped because undemocratic attitudes and conspiracies will weaken democracy and the country.

For this, the people will support Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's new thinking slogan that we will end the tradition of hatred, revenge, greed, and division in politics.

He said that the anti-PPP GDA has not had the efficiency to win the election. He said more: GDA candidates have only 17 Constituencies in Sindh, and they are claiming to form the Sindh government, so GDA will have more than 130 general seats in Sindh. He should stop talking and first show his 17 successful candidates and then claim to form the government of Sindh.

He said that the people should recognize such a fake alliance, which has no candidates in all constituencies and is keeping the people in trouble. He said that MQM Pakistan wants a new province in Sindh, and PML-N is against provincial autonomy, the 18th Amendment, and parts of provinces in the NFC, while GDA is in favor of Kalabagh Dam, anti-Sinh, and JUI. All these anti-people parties are allies, so that the people know the truth and lie and make a better decision.

He said that these opposition parties want the People's Party to be out of power so that they can easily play the role of anti-Sindh and the people, but the people will not allow these anti-Sindh parties and conspiracy characters to succeed in their nefarious intentions.

He said that a new province will never be formed in Sindh, and MQM Pakistan will not succeed in such conspiracies. He further said that the People's Party will sweep Sindh and form the government for the fourth time, and the Prime Minister will also be of the Pakistan People's Party.