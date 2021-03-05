MQM demands Deputy Chairman Senate seat for Farogh Nasim: Sources

(@fidahassanain)

The sources say that Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) has demanded two ministries besides the office of Deputy Chairman Senate for law minister Farogh Nasim.

The sources said that MQM also demanded two ministries from the ruling PTI to support it during the tug of war over election of Senate Chairman.

They said that the name of Barrister Ali Zafar was under consideration for the portfolio of Law Minister. Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani called MQM leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and discussed election of Chairman Senate and the deputy chairman of Senate.

The Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani asked MQM leader Khalid Maqbool siddique for support over Senate chairman election. At this, the MQM leader expressed interest in the office of Deputy Chairman Senate.

The sources said that MQM leaders had already demanded two ministries from the ruling PTI for political support. According to the reports, Sadiq Sanjrani also contacted National Party’ leader Ameer Kabeer Mohammad Shahi and during his meeting with him, Kamil Ali Agha, Mirza Mohammad Afridi and Sajjad Toori were also present. Sadiq Sanjrani asked him for support over Senate chairman election. On it, the national party leader said that consultation with party leadership would done in this regard, and then he could apprise him [Sanjrani] about the possible report.

Besides it, Prime Minister Imran Khan has also started campaign for the election of Senate Chairman and the Deputy Chairman. The PM thanked chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi for holding unopposed Senate elections in Punjab.